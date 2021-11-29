Tiruchi Range Police go after goat thieves, recover 60 stolen animals

Police action comes in the wake of the recent murder of a Special Sub Inspector in Pudukottai district allegedly by goat thieves

Police personnel in the Tiruchi Range, encompassing Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, have booked 12 cases relating to the theft of goats in the past few days and arrested four persons in connection with the crime.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan, gave instructions to form a four-member special police team headed by a Sub Inspector of Police at the Tiruchi Range level to apprehend those involved in stealing goats. Instructions were also given to the respective district police personnel to initiate action against those involved in such crimes.

A press release from the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here on Monday, said a total of 12 cases relating to the theft of goats was booked from November 23 to 28. Of this, three cases were booked by the Tiruchi Rural Police. Eight cases were registered in Pudukottai district and one in Karur district. Sixty stolen goats, worth ₹3 lakh, were recovered from the arrested persons and handed over to the respective owners through courts.

The arrested were sent for remand.

Instructions have been given to the special team, constituted at the Tiruchi Range level, to continuously monitor those indulging in stealing goats and initiate action against them.

The police action comes in the wake of the recent murder of a Special Sub Inspector of Police of Navalpat police station in Tiruchi district who was hacked to death in neighbouring Pudukottai district by a trio when he chased them on his motorcycle during night rounds after finding them with a stolen goat in their possession.