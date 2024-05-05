GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tamil Nadu Higher Education dept. should abide by court’s order’

May 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu All College Professors and Research Scholars Association has urged the State Higher education department to abide by the recent Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’s directions in the recruitment of Assistant Professors.

Addressing journalists in Tiruchi on Sunday, association State coordinator S.Thamizharasan welcomed the court’s condemnation to the Higher education department for stopping the 2019 Teachers Recruitment Board(TRB) announcement in which 30,000 applied for the post of Assistant Professor and completed counselling process. Thousands of genuine applicants were taken aback when the Higher Education department announced a new TRB announcement for the need of 4,000 assistant professors.

“We urge Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi to abide by the court’s judgment,” he added.

