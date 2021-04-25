Taking time to feed the homeless

Tiruchi

A group of small business owners and workers distributed nearly 300 food packets to the homeless and destitute on the streets of Tiruchi on Sunday.

Unlike week days when they would get food one way or another, the Sunday lockdown meant that all their sources were shut off, and hence the initiative was carried out, functionaries of the group called Kanavu Paadhai Nanbarkal Kuzhu said.

About 250 members of the group mobilised funds, groceries, and meals for the needy, especially those living on the streets. “We saw that there was nobody to help these people and we took it up,” K. Jahir Hussain, a member of the group said. The group also keeps in touch with restaurants and convention halls from where they take excess food and distribute it to the needy.

On Sunday afternoon, the group, at their own expense prepared and distributed curd rice along with pickle to nearly 300 people living on the streets across the city, from Tiruchi Railway Junction to Amma Mandapam. The food was prepared early in the morning, and all the members packed it and prepared it for delivery by 11 a.m.

“About 12 of our members took the food and travelled on their two-wheelers to various parts of the city, distributing the food packets. Since we do this in a systematic manner, authorities too, did not object,” Mr. Hussain said.