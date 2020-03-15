‘Sustainability, the key to future,’ says Harpreet Singh Tibb

Sustainability is the key to the future, said Harpreet Singh Tibb, Founder, Solaron Homes, Mumbai.

“While sustainability is associated with environmental conservation, it is also about people and the health of our communities. Meeting our present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs was important,” he said delivering the Graduation Day address at Bharathidasan Institute of Management on Saturday.

Sustainability needs to be driven at the levels of individuals, organisations and governments. Students should help the community to tackle challenges on various fronts, he said.

S. Karuthiah Pandiyan, Director, BIM, said the institution had carved a niche for itself in the field of management education over the past 36 years. BIM had always been a pioneer in introducing industry-relevant contemporary programmes, he said and cited the Corporate Immersion Programme, which made students industry-ready, and the Village Immersion Programme which helped them in understanding the needs of villages and come up with practical solutions.

N. Bala Baskar, Member, Board of Governors, BIM, also spoke. U. Sai Harshini was awarded gold medals and a cash prize for being the top performer of the graduating batch. Top five academic performers also received cash awards.