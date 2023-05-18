May 18, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ‘Jallikattu Paadhugaapu Sangam’ has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding a Tamil Nadu law which protects jallikattu.

The verdict is a victory for Tamil Nadu’s rich culture, tradition and heritage, said T. Rajesh, the State youth president of the Sangam and a petitioner in this case from 2017.

“Our long legal struggle for the conduct of the bull taming sport has finally come to end following the verdict of the five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Rajesh said profusely thanking the Tamil Nadu government, the jallikattu enthusiasts and the media.

The legal team of the State government and the lawyers arguing on behalf of the ‘Jallikattu Paadhugaapu Sangam’ had effectively and strongly put forth their arguments before the Supreme Court. “We had properly submitted necessary documents along with video evidence to the effect that the bulls were not subjected to cruelty”, said Mr. Rajesh.

“Jallikattu is deeply embedded with our tradition, culture and heritage and this point was consistently put forth by the Sangam during the legal struggle in this case,” said Mr. Rajesh based at Tiruchi. The protest by students and youth near the Marina at Chennai in 2017 in favour of holding jallikattu brought the issue to the world, he said.

Moments after the Apex Court verdict was delivered, members of the ‘Jallikattu Paadhugaapu Sangam’ burst crackers and distributed sweets to the general public at the Central Bus Stand area in Tiruchi.

According to S. Raja, a jallikattu organiser in Suriyur, Tamils identify themselves with the sport, and such traditional sports should not be banned. “We are happy that our years of struggle to protect our culture and tradition has borne fruit. Jallikattu has a lot of cultural significance and is a symbol of unity as it brings people of all religions together, which is mostly organised as a part of temple festivals. It is our duty to pass on the tradition to the next generation, he added.

“We would organise the sport adhering to the standard operating procedures laid down by the government and would also ensure the safe conduct of the sport both for the tamers and the bulls,” said Mr. Raja.