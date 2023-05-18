HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political parties in Tamil Nadu hail Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the law allowing jallikattu

The upshot of the ruling is that the State Assemblies can pass legislation on subjects placed on the Concurrent List, says Anbumani Ramadoss; Supreme Court has accepted the law passed by the State Cabinet, says K.S. Alagiri

May 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, upholding the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, which allow the traditional sport.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the court had accepted the law passed by the State Cabinet. He also lauded the State government’s efforts at getting the ban on the sport lifted.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the verdict was politically significant. Its upshot, he said, is that the State Assemblies could pass legislation on subjects placed on the Concurrent List. The Assembly, he said, also has the right to pass legislation against NEET. The Centre should help to get the President’s assent for the Bill passed by the Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the verdict recognised the traditional sport of the State and lauded the efforts of the Central and State governments to preserve it.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani termed the verdict historic and a victory for the Dravidian history.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.