Political parties in Tamil Nadu hail Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the law allowing jallikattu

May 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, upholding the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, which allow the traditional sport.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the court had accepted the law passed by the State Cabinet. He also lauded the State government’s efforts at getting the ban on the sport lifted.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the verdict was politically significant. Its upshot, he said, is that the State Assemblies could pass legislation on subjects placed on the Concurrent List. The Assembly, he said, also has the right to pass legislation against NEET. The Centre should help to get the President’s assent for the Bill passed by the Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the verdict recognised the traditional sport of the State and lauded the efforts of the Central and State governments to preserve it.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani termed the verdict historic and a victory for the Dravidian history.