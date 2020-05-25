Subsidy for scooter scheme released

A sum of ₹8.88 crore has been released as subsidy for purchase of scooters for women under Amma scheme in Tiruvarur district.

Disclosing this while handing over the keys to 216 beneficiaries at the District Collectorate on Sunday, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said 3,558 women had availed financial assistance for purchase of scooters of their choice since the inception of the scheme in February 2018.

Calling upon the womenfolk to make use of various schemes implemented by the State government for uplift of their socio-financial status, Mr. Kamaraj said ₹2.37 crore had been disbursed as individual loan of ₹5,000 for members of women self-help groups under the COVID-19 special financial assistance package in Tiruvarur district.

A total of 4,740 members of 367 women SHGs availed the assistance to recoup their financial activities. Further, ₹6.67 crore had been released through banks as direct credit to 312 women SHGs to revive their activities. During the lockdown, ₹9.40 crore was distributed to 679 women SHGs to help them tide over the financial crisis, he added.