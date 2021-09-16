Students observe World Ozone Day

Students of National Green Corps of Government Higher Secondary School, Siruganur, observed World Ozone Day on Thursday at the Environment Information Dissemination Centre established by the Department of Environment.

The students took an oath to ensure the protection of the ozone layer at the event. R. Kavitha, Organic Farming Organiser at Voice for the Oppressed through Integrated Community Emancipation (VOICE) Trust introduced the students to eco-farming enterprises, students environment groups, Tamil Nadu biodiversity conservation and greening project undertaken by them.

D. Murugesan, Range Officer, M. R.Palayam Forest Extension Division, said Ozone Day was being observed since 1995. Mr. Murugesan informed the students about increasing carbon growing carbon emissions and appealed to them to grow trees to protect the ozone layer.

J. Annadurai, Headmaster, and members of VOICE Trust were present.

Members of Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam, led by its State advisor K. C. Neelamegam, also observed the World Ozone Day at Corporation Elementary School at Edamalaipattipudur. Apart from planting saplings, they took an oath to avoid plastics. Prizes were distributed to winners of a painting competition organised in connection with the day.