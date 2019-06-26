Stucco plastering on its parapet

For the first time, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has done stucco plastering on the railway portion of parapet walls of the newly constructed road overbridge at Thiruvanaikovil.

The bridge was recently thrown open to traffic.

The plastering has been executed with artistic style with different hues. A Government of India enterprise coming under the Ministry of Railways, RVNL has been involved in executing the railway portion of the ROB and the parapet walls.

The parapet walls on either side of the bridge has been constructed to a length of about 40 metres each, says a senior RVNL officer.

The height of the walls is about 2.2 metres each from the top of the bridge taking into account the overhead railway electric wire passing beneath.

Stucco plastering was incorporated into the design to make the walls look pleasing and bright. Further, posters cannot be pasted on them and graffiti cannot be printed.

This is for the first time that RVNL has done stucco plastering in its project in Tiruchi, the officer points out.

Cement and stone chips have been used in the construction of the parapet walls, with an attarctive grey, green and blue combination for better appearance, the officer says.

"Many a time, one can find graffiti written and posters stuck on the bridges and parapet walls, which make them look ugly. Considerable expenditure is incurred to remove the posters and cleaning the wall of the writings, especially during elections,” the officer rues.

The cost involved in stucco plastering is meagre, he adds.

The centre median constructed in the railway portion of the bridge has been given a yellow and blue paint coating to make it look bright during night.

The officer suggests that stucco plastering can be emulated by the State Highways department on parapet walls to prevent pasting of posters and wall writings.