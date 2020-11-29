Tiruchirapalli

Stolen idol produced in court

Idol Wing CID police on Sunday produced a stolen metal idol of Bhoo Devi seized by them recently in Mamallapuram near Chennai and presented the arraigned accused before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded the trio in judicial custody till December 11. They were lodged in Central Prison, Tiruchi.

The Idol Wing CID police seized the idol from Velkumar, 33, and Selvam, 38, and subsequently arrested Sebastian, 35, of Mamallapuram.

Investigation was on to identify the temple from where the idol measuring about one-and-half feet height had been stolen.

