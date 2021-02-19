Tiruchirapalli

Stir by CPI (M) members

TIRUCHI

A group of about 30 Communist Party of India (Marxist) members, including some auto drivers affiliated to the party, staged a demonstration in front of a petrol bunk near the Chathram bus stand here on Friday against the sharp rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas cylinders.

In a symbolic protest to vent their ire, the demonstrators kept a gas cylinder and placed a garland around it. The members raised slogans demanding the Centre to withdraw the hike in the prices of fuel and domestic gas cylinders.

The stir was led by the party's Rockfort unit member Subramanian. Another demonstration on the same issue was organised on East Bouleward road by a section of party members.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 8:50:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/stir-by-cpi-m-members/article33882280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY