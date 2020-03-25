Stickers pasted on doors

The district administration has pasted stickers on doors of residences of patients under home quarantine after travel to countries affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak

The move comes in the wake of apprehensions raised in some quarters that quarantined individuals were found moving about in public places.

K. Anbalagan, Revenue Divisional Officer, led the initiative of marking over 250 residences with stickers on Tuesday night. The information on when they were quarantined and the duration for which they will have to remain indoors has been specified on the sticker. The sticker is also an identifier so that others do not visit the residence.

Collector S. Sivarasu cautioned those home quarantined in the district with stringent action if they ventured beyond their residences. Passports of those flouting the protocol of home quarantine will be frozen. It is a government order and transgressing it will invite punishment.