Steps to curb accidents at five locations

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken remedial measures at select locations along the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway 45B to curb accidents.

The steps were being executed based on suggestions given by a team of experts from the Union Ministry of Surface Transport after inspecting the locations in the wake of accidents.

The NHAI has chosen five locations witnessing heavy volume of passenger and freight movement where physical work to put in place remedial measures began on Wednesday. The locations are at Nagamangalam, Alundoor, Valanadu Kaikatti, Kallamedu and Soriyampatti - all falling under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi district. A slew of works are to be carried out at each location. The NHAI is carrying out the project at a total cost of around ₹1.5 crore.

Increasing width of refuge island for safe passage of pedestrian to cross the highway; provision of speed table arrangement on side road as speed calming measure; providing staggered type junction with adequate entry-exit radius; proper zebra crossing facility for controlled pedestrian movement; clearing of things which obscure visibility on either side of median opening; removal of storage area in order to reduce wide area to avoid wide area conflict; relocation of median opening appropriately to correct road connection to national highway and streamlining junction traffic through appropriate channelization and adjacent median opening are among the works proposed to be taken up. A senior official said that the work was expected to be completed in three months at the five black spot locations. The black spot is a stretch of national highway running to about 500 metres in which either five road accidents or 10 fatalities had been reported during the last three calendar years.

The NHAI has identified three more black spot locations along the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway stretch where it has proposed to carry out the larger work of establishing Vehicular Under Pass. Vehicular Under Pass had been proposed near Kallikudi in Tiruchi district and the other near Melur in Madurai district. Each VUP would be set up at a cost of ₹ 20 crore and the process of preparation of estimate for the projects was under way.