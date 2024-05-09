GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Steps taken to mitigate heat-related illnesses in Thanjavur

Published - May 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A special ward with 10 beds has been established at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital to treat patients with heat-related illnesses, District Collector Deepak Jacob has said.

Steps have been taken to supply drinking water at public places such as bus stands, hospitals, primary health centres, and markets by establishing thaneer pandals. Besides, oral rehydration solution powder will be distributed to the public.

Temple administrations have been instructed to put up sheds and shamianas and provide clean drinking water. Thatched sheds have been erected at all ration shops.

Steps have been taken to prevent forest fire in the district. The Forest Department has been instructed to provide watering holes for animals.

A special team has been formed with Fire and Rescue Services and the Department of Industrial Safety to monitor whether hospitals and industries follow guidelines to prevent fire accidents.

Farmers have been sensitised to the importance of vaccinating their livestock against heat-related fatal diseases, Mr. Jacob said in a press release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.