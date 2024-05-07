Step up supply of drinking water, Ariyalur officials told

May 07, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy, who is the Monitoring Officer of Ariyalur district, on Tuesday directed the officials to take steps to ensure the supply of drinking water to the people of Ariyalur and rural habitations in the wake of the prevailing extreme hot weather.

Presiding over a review meeting on the steps taken by the district administration to mitigate the sufferings of the people from the impact of high temperature, he said the water table had gone down in several areas because of the failure of monsoon and hot weather over the last few weeks. He stressed on the need to monitor the supply of drinking water. Local bodies should take steps to sink more borewells and open wells wherever required. All hand pumps should be rejuvenated.

Mr. Roy enquired about the steps taken to protect the public and livestock from the heat. He sought to know whether arrangements had been made to provide medical treatment to people affected by heat stress and whether the public had been sensitised to the prevailing heatwave.

Later, accompanied by district officials, Mr. Roy visited various places and inspected the progress of various drinking water projects being carried out in the district. He inspected the construction of a community well in Poondi lake.