GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Step up supply of drinking water, Ariyalur officials told

Industries Secretary visits Ariyalur district and helds a review meeting on steps taken to protect people and livestock

May 07, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
V. Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries, who is also the Monitoring Officer of Ariyalur district, checking the usage of a community well near Thirumanur on Tuesday.

V. Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries, who is also the Monitoring Officer of Ariyalur district, checking the usage of a community well near Thirumanur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy, who is the Monitoring Officer of Ariyalur district, on Tuesday directed the officials to take steps to ensure the supply of drinking water to the people of Ariyalur and rural habitations in the wake of the prevailing extreme hot weather.

Presiding over a review meeting on the steps taken by the district administration to mitigate the sufferings of the people from the impact of high temperature, he said the water table had gone down in several areas because of the failure of monsoon and hot weather over the last few weeks. He stressed on the need to monitor the supply of drinking water. Local bodies should take steps to sink more borewells and open wells wherever required. All hand pumps should be rejuvenated.

Mr. Roy enquired about the steps taken to protect the public and livestock from the heat. He sought to know whether arrangements had been made to provide medical treatment to people affected by heat stress and whether the public had been sensitised to the prevailing heatwave.

Later, accompanied by district officials, Mr. Roy visited various places and inspected the progress of various drinking water projects being carried out in the district. He inspected the construction of a community well in Poondi lake.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.