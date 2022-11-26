STEM park likely to open in Tiruchi next month

November 26, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After a delay of almost a year, work on the establishment of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Park on Panchakarai Road on the banks of the Kollidam in Srirangam in Tiruchi is expected to be completed within a month.

The construction of the park, named after Nobel laureate in Physics Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, began in August 2021. However, the progress was slow in the initial stages. “Work on the park has picked up pace and we expect to complete it within a month,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

The edutainment park is being built on a three-acre plot of land owned by the Corporation near Yatri Nivas. The park, which will feature state-of-art facilities to explain the importance and influence of science and technology in life, is being set up under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated ₹14.90 crore.

The civic body aims at creating awareness and demonstrating practical knowledge to the people, particularly students, on aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics integral to life.

An arch dedicated to Sir C.V. Raman, a children’s play area, science apparatus and interactive equipment to engage the children to learn the fundamentals of mathematics and engineering, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 100 seats, a mini planetarium and an indoor and outdoor science pavilion to exhibit various area of science constitute highlights of the STEM park.

In addition to the science and technology-related depictions, the park will also have facilities to engage morning and evening walkers, restrooms, drinking water facilities and a parking area to accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. “Once the park is established, schools in the city will be encouraged to bring the students to gain experience in science and technology,” said a senior official.

The Public Accounts Committee that recently reviewed the ongoing projects in the city instructed the authorities to expedite work by the end of this year. “The majority of the civil work is completed. The work on the mini-planetarium and setting up of pedestrian walkways are also progressing well,” he added.