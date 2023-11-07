HamberMenu
Station improvement works gets underway at Tiruvarur and Karaikal

Passenger amenities are set to be improved under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to enhance the overall travel experience of passengers

November 07, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A model image of Tiruvarur railway junction after modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

A model image of Tiruvarur railway junction after modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Works to give a complete facelift to Tiruvarur and Karaikal railway stations have commenced under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The project at Tiruvarur Junction is being executed at a cost of ₹8.36 crore, while funds to the tune of ₹5.37 crore has been alloted for Karaikal under the scheme. 

The frontage of both stations will witness significant development with parking spaces and pedestrian walkways to enhance accessibility and convenience for travellers. 

Platforms at both stations will receive significant attention with additional benches, water taps and aesthetic shelters to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers.  Well-designed ramps have also been planned at the porticos for persons with disabilities and for the benefit of elderly passengers. Tactile flooring - a system of textured ground surface on station platforms to guide passengers with visual impairment is to be put in place. The buildings at both stations would be extended and improved. Landscaping of the circulating area have also been planned to add to the aesthetic appeal of the stations.

New signage boards and LED display boards to facilitate easy navigation for passengers and to provide them essential travel information would be installed. LED lights will be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination.  An Integrated Passenger Information System will be set up to provide real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other crucial travel information to ensure a seamless journey for passengers. The modernisation and redesign of Tiruvarur and Karaikal stations are aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience of passengers, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

