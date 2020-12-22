Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birthday celebrated

Floral tributes were paid to mathematical genius, Srinivasa Ramanujan, on his 133rd birthday celebration at Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

Competitions for students were organised as part of the celebration.

After paying floral tributes to the bust of Ramanujan installed at Town Higher Secondary School, Collector M. Govinda Rao visited the hall at the school where the theorems derived by Ramanujan and others were displayed.

Prizes to winners of various competitions were distributed.