Sri Vijayeendra Tirtha aradhana through webcasting

The annual aradhana of Sri Vijayeendra Tirtha at his moola brindhavanam in Kumbakonam will be available for viewing through webcasting for the benefit of devotees from July 6.

According to official sources, the annual aradhana events can be viewed through YouTube or Facebook by devotees due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State government to control spread of novel coronavirus.

Hence, devotees are requested to seek the grace of Sri Vijayeendra Tirtha by witnessing the three-day aradhana events by remaining at home.


