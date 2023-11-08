Sri Lanka-bound ganja consignment intercepted at Nagapattinam, eight arrested

November 08, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special team of Nagapattinam Police on Wednesday arrested eight persons and seized over 300 kg of ganja meant to be transported illegally to Sri Lanka through sea route.

Police identified the arrested persons as A. Vignesh, 31, of Tiruchi; R. Gopinath, 33, of Kathirupulam; R. Veeramurasu, 29, and K. Vairakumar, 33, of Vizhundhamavadi; R. Muruganandham, 26, of Pradhabaramapuram; S. Harikrishnan, 29, of Kallimedu; G. Sasikumar, 33, of Coimbatore; and S. Sudharshan, 35 of Theni.

Police sources said a special team of police had received a tip-off that a large quantity of ganja was smuggled into Nagapattinam district meant to be transported illegally to Sri Lanka through the sea route.

Based on the alert, the special team conducted a surprise vehicle check near Melapidagai temple and intercepted a couple of four-wheelers in Keezhaiyur police station limits. The police found over 300 kg of ganja and confiscated the contraband. The police also seized a couple of four-wheelers and three two-wheelers used for peddling the drugs.

The Keezhaiyur police have registered a case against eight persons under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigations are on.