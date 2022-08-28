Special trains for Velankanni festival

Southern Railway will operate special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers for Velankanni festival.

DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) special trains from Tiruchi to Velankanni and back will be operated from August 28 to September 8. The Tiruchi - Velankanni DEMU special (Train No. 06864) will leave Tiruchi at noon and reach Velankanni at 3.50 p.m.

The Velankanni - Tiruchi DEMU special (Train No. 06865) will leave Velankanni at 4.50 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m. The trains will have stoppages at Tiruverumbur, Budalur, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Koradacheri, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The trains will be operated with six DEMU cars.

DEMU specials will also be operated from Velankanni to Nagapattinam and back from August 28 to September 8. The Velankanni - Nagapattinam DEMU special (Train No. 06858) will leave Velankanni at 12.40 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 1 p.m. The Nagapattinam - Velankanni DEMU special (Train No. 06857) will leave Nagapattinam at 1.35 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 1.55 p.m.

The Velankanni - Nagapattinam special (Train No. 06868) will leave Velankanni at 2.05 p.m. and reach Nagapattinam at 2.25 p.m. The Nagapattinam - Velankanni special (Train No. 06867) will leave Nagapattinam at 3.05 p.m. and reach Velankanni at 3.25 p.m. The trains will be operated with eight DEMU cars, a Southern Railway press release said.