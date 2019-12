Special fare trains to Velankanni

The Southern Railway will operated special fare special trains from Ernakulam to Velankani and return as per the following schedule to clear the extra rush:

Special Fare Special Train No.06015 from Ernakulam to Velankanni will leave Ernakulam at 11 a.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The train will be operated via Thripunithura, Kottayam, Chenganasserri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam, Sasthankotta, Kollam, Kilikollur, Kundara, Kottarakara, Avaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Arupukkottai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam to reach Velankanni at 7 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Special Fare Special Train No.06016 from Velankanni to Ernakulam will leave Velankanni at 6.15 p.m. on January 12, 19 and 26, February 2, 9, 16 and 23 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The trains will run via Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Manamadurai, Arupukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur,Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Tenmalai, Punalur, Avaneeswaram, Kottarakkara, Kundara, Kilikollur, Kollam, Sasthankotta, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenganasserri, Kottayam and Thripunithura. The trains will reach Ernakulam at 2 p.m. the next day.

The following Suvidha Special trains will also be operated between Tirunelveli and Tambaram.

In the return direction the Suvidha Special trains will operate via Tiruchi.

The Suvidha Special Train No.82602 from Tirunelveli to Tambaram will leave Tirunelveli at 6 p.m. on January 5 and run via Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Vridhachalam, Villupuram and Chengalpattu to reach Tambaram at 5 a.m. the next day. Special fare Special Train No.06001 from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli will leave Chennai Egmore at 6.50 p.m. on January 3 and run via Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruch, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, and Kovilpatti to reach Tirunelveli at 6 a.m. the next day.

Bookings are open for the trains, a press release said.