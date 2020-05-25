Southern Railway to operate special train for staff

Southern Railway will operate a workmen special train exclusively for railway employees to and from Thanjavur and Tiruchi from May 26.

The special train will ferry employees residing in and around Thanjavur and beyond Tiruchi to Golden Rock Railway Workshop, Diesel Loco Shed and Divisional Railway Office here.

Railway sources say the Chief Workshop Manager, Golden Rock Workshop, recently wrote to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, to make arrangements for operation of a special train at the earliest since staff in those areas have been unable to reach their workplaces in the absence of public transport.

Barring Sunday, the special train will be operated on all days. It will leave Thanjavur at 6.30 a.m. and reach Tiruchi junction at 7.45 a.m. with stoppages at Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjattidal and Golden Rock railway stations. In the return direction, the special train will leave Tiruchi junction at 5.30 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 6.45 p.m.

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop resumed functioning with 50% of its workforce on May 20.