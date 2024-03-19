GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Railway announces partial cancellation of some train services

March 19, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of some train services and diversion of a couple of others in connection with engineering works for the double line connectivity at Kanyakumari and Nagercoil Town section. 

Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity superfast express (Train No. 22627) will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

The Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi superfast Intercity express (Train No. 22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli Junction on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will commence the journey from Tirunelveli Junction at its scheduled departure time of 2.30 p.m. 

The Tambaram- Nagercoil Antyodaya superfast express (Train No. 20691) will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Nagercoil Junction on March 21, 22, 23, 24,25 and 26. It will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction. The Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya superfast express (Train No. 20692) will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Junction and Tirunelveli Junction. It will commence the journey from Tirunelveli Junction at its scheduled departure time of 5.15 p.m. on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

The Puducherry - Kanniyakumari express (Train No. 16861) will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Kanniyakumari on March 24. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Junction.  The Kanniyakumari - Puducherry express (Train No. 16862) will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli Junction on March 25. It will commence the journey from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 3.40 p.m. 

Diversion

The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9.45 a.m. on March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be diverted via Dindigul Junction, Pollachi and Palakkad Junction by skipping all the stops between Dindigul and Thrissur. Additional stops will be provided at Pollachi and Palakkad Junction.

The Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16128) scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 11.15 p.m. on March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be diverted via Palakkad Junction, Pollachi Junction and Dindigul Junction by skipping all stops between Thrissur and Dindigul Junction. Additional stops will be provided at Palakkad and Pollachi Junction, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

