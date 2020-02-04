Soon, trains will chug into platform no. 8 in Tiruchi

With a slew of works taken up under the station redevelopment project at Tiruchi junction having been completed, construction of a new platform on Kallukuzhi second entry side is under way.

Civil works connected with construction of platform no. 8 on the second entry side is targeted for completion by March. The signalling and overhead electrification works at the new platform is expected to take another three to four months. The new platform is being laid to a length of about 600 metres to accommodate more than 24 broad gauge coaches.

Upon completion of all works — civil, signalling and electrical — the new platform will thereafter be subjected to mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, to obtain statutory clearance prior to opening the platform to receiving trains, a senior railway officer here said.

Southern Railway has apportioned ₹3.72 crore for construction of the new platform as part of a total allocation of ₹23 crore for redevelopment works at the junction, a major halting point in the zone.

The eighth platform is being constructed essentially to reduce congestion at the main entrance and enable passengers to board trains through the second entry, the officer said.

In view of construction of the platform and a larger plan to de-congest the main entrance, divisional railway authorities have planned to construct a new station building at the second entry side and make improvements to the existing booking office.

Provisions for car parking, bus shelter, improvements to circulating area and landscaping on the side are works proposed to be executed in the near future, said the official.

Works such as improvement of the subway and the additional entry road, paver for walk way, resurfacing of main entry road, construction of main entry arch and improvements to station master room, booking office and reservation counter have been completed.

An artificial fountain, improvements to the floor at the main entrance, construction of a compound wall, storm water drain work and developments in car parking area are nearing completion.

As part of the redevelopment works, the railway authorities will establish a booking office at the additional entry side of the station near the parcel office. The facility will be created for the convenience of passengers alighting on the side and for those using the foot overbridge.