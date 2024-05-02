Smart Cities Mission: construction of commercial complex at Puthur gains momentum

May 02, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the much-delayed commercial complex at Puthur in Tiruchi is progressing well, with the City Corporation completing nearly 90% of the civil work.

The air-conditioned commercial complex is being constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Although the preliminary work was launched in December 2019, a major portion of the work commenced only in October 2020.

The project had been dragging beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2022. Shortage of raw material and manpower during the COVID-19 pandemic and funds crunch were cited as reasons for the delay.

According to officials, nearly 90% of the construction work had been completed. “Most of the civil work has been completed and the construction of drainage system, electrical, and painting are progressing well,” said a senior Corporation official.

“We are regularly assessing the progress of the work and have instructed the contractors to expedite them within two months so as to inaugurate the facility in July,” he said.

The complex, which is being built on an area of 50,000 square feet, will have ground plus two floors with the basement earmarked for parking 106 four-wheelers and 162 two-wheelers. It was originally proposed to have three floors for the complex, but in order to complete the project, the Corporation had dropped one floor.

The facility will be fully air-conditioned and will have retail outlets on the ground floor and first floor while the second floor would feature food courts and office space. The civic body will appoint an agency to manage the commercial space.