Six dengue cases being treated at Government Hospital in Kumbakonam

September 20, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Six patients undergoing treatment for fever at the Government District Headquarters (GDH) Hospital, Kumbakonam, have been diagnosed as affected with Aedes mosquito virus infection.

According to official sources, the patients hailing from Kumbakonam, Veppathur, Nachiyarkovil, Thiruvidaimaruthur and Papanasam in Thanjavur district and Kuzhavadachchan in Ariyalur district were admitted at the GDH hospital for treatment of high fever with symptoms of dengue virus infection. The blood samples taken from them and tested at the laboratory revealed that they were suffering from dengue transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and were being treated at a separate ward in the hospital, sources said.