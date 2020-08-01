Siddha treatment centres for COVID-19 to come up in all districts

PUDUKOTTAI

All districts in the State would soon have exclusive Siddha care centres for treating COVID-19 patients, Health Minister C.Vijayabhaskar said here on Saturday.

Asymptomatic COVID 19 positive patients and those with mild symptoms are provided treatment at the Siddha care centres. So far about 75,000 COVID 19 patients have been treated under the Indian medicine system in Tamil Nadu.

“We have been offering integrated treatment to COVID 19 patients in Tamil Nadu and Indian medicine systems play an important role in it. AYUSH doctors too have been extending treatment to the patients with dedication. Already we have established exclusive Siddha care centres for treating COVID-19 patients at 18 places. Soon we will extend the facility to all districts,” Dr. Vijayabhasakar told reporters after inaugurating a 100-bedded Siddha Care Centre for treating COVID-19 patients in Pudukottai.

Traditional food items and herbal concoctions were being given as part of the treatment to the patients at the centre. “The diet and treatment system have been largely welcomed by patients,” he said and added that integrated treatment was being given for patients at the government medical college hospitals too.

Earlier, speaking after inaugurating 250-bedded exclusive COVID 19 block at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, Dr.Vijayabhaskar said Tamil Nadu had the carried out the maximum testing for COVID 19 in the country with as many as 26,58,138 persons being tested till Friday. So far, 1,83,956 persons have been treated and discharged, which testifies to the effectiveness of the integrated treatment provided to the patients.

Laying stress on early diagnosis, he appealed to the public to approach hospitals even in case of mild symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, loss of sense of smell/taste, throat or body pain. “Only when the lungs are affected that doctors have to struggle to save the patient. Patients should not delay approaching the hospital, least of all out of the fear of stigma,” he observed.

He also disclosed that private hospitals had been instructed to continue to extend all medical services to the public. Private hospitals recognised for COVID 19 treatment have been instructed not to charge anything extra from patients treated under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Action will be taken against private hospitals which charge more than the government stipulated rates for COVID-19 treatment.

The three-storey building at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, built at a cost of ₹25 crore, has been converted into an exclusive COVID 19 treatment facility. It will have 250 beds, of which 100 were oxygenated.