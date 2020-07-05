Sharp spike in cases

Three persons died of comorbid conditions in the central region, even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the central districts went up sharply to 192 cases on Sunday.

Two persons in Tiruchi and one in Pudukkottai died of comorbid conditions.

A 72-year-old man who was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on June 29 was undergoing treatment until Sunday when he suffered respiratory failure and a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had a known condition of diabetes, which worsened his condition, hospital officials said.

In Tiruchi, a man and a woman aged 75 and 50 respectively, died of comorbid conditions, official sources at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital confirmed. While the 75-year-old woman suffered from diabetes and was said to have died before being admitted to the Tiruchi GH, the 50-year-man hailing from Lalgudi had previously recovered from cancer, but was later diagnosed with diabetes. He was admitted to the Tiruchi GH on Sunday and died within hours of being admitted, they said. Tiruchi and Pudukottai saw a rise in cases with 86 and 56 cases respectively. Thanjavur had 16 new cases, Tiruvarur had 15, 10 in Karur, six in Nagapattinam, two in Ariyalur and one in Perambalur.

In Tiruchi, of the 86 patients, a large number of patients hailed from within Musiri and Thuraiyur. The total number of active cases within the Corporation zone was seven, while the rural total was 224. Meanwhile, a total of 25 patients hailing from Tiruchi who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi MGMGH were discharged from the hospital.All 44 reporters and photographers from Tiruchi from whom test swabs were lifted tested negative.

In Pudukottai, 56 patients, including two two-year-old boys and a one-year-old girl tested positive for the infection. Most patients had returned from other districts or were immediate contacts of those who tested positive.

Fifteen patients from Tiruvarur and sixteen from Thanjavur also tested positive for the viral infection.

In Karur, ten patients, including six from the same family tested positive for the infection. One male patient who recovered from the infection was discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. As on Sunday, there were 43 active cases in the district.

In Nagapattinam, six tested positive, including five returnees from abroad – from Dubai and Iran - and one local contact of a patient who had tested positive earlier. They have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital. In Ariyalur, two patients – men aged 57 and 46 – who returned from other districts also tested positive for the viral infection. The total number of cases in the district is 468. However, 450 patients have recovered from the viral infection and have been discharged.

The sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur is a 54-year-old Siddha doctor form Veppanthattai. The doctor had fever on June 26 and was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi. On July 1, he was referred to the Tiruchi MGMGH for treatment after a swab test was lifted. On July 4, the results returned positive. He is undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi GH and is responding well, sources said.