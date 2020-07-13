Sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in central region

The central region on Monday saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 262 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The region also recorded eight deaths: four in Tiruchi, three in Thanjavur and one in Karur district.

In Tiruchi, a 65-year-old man who was admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital died on Sunday after suffering acute respiratory failure. He was admitted on July 6, when he tested positive for the viral infection.

A 70-year-old man hailing from Tiruchi who was admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on July 11 died after attempts by doctors to resuscitate him failed. The patient’s COVID-19 test results returned positive on Sunday. Around 6.45 am, he suffered respiratory failure. The patient had a history of hypertension. A 70-year-old woman, who suffered from hypertension, died at MGMGH of respiratory failure soon after testing positive, official sources said.

A man hailing from Srirangam, who tested positive for the viral infection last week, died at the hospital on Monday. He was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. The patient’s family had been contacted and the body would be handed over to Tiruchi Corporation.

A 32-year-old man from Karur, who suffered from an acute kidney injury, died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday. He suffered sepsis and died on Sunday evening.

Two men aged 42 and 58 from Thanjavur Thanjavur Medical College Hospital died on July 9 and 11. While the former died after suffering a severe left ventricular dysfunction, the latter had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, which led to viral pneumonia and respiratory failure. An 80-year-old woman from Thanjavur who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai died on Sunday. She was admitted to the hospital on July 3 and tested positive on July 4. She suffered respiratory failure on July 12, doctors said.

Meanwhile, of the 262 patients who tested positive on Monday, 92 belonged to Tiruchi, 59 to Tiruvarur, 58 to Pudukottai, 27 to Nagapattinam, 22 to Thanjavur and two each to Karur and Perambalur.

In Tiruchi, fresh cases were reported from Thennur, K. K. Nagar, Kattur, Srirangam, Gandhi Market, Mela Chinthamani, among other places. Some patients also tested positive in rural Tiruchi. They were admitted to Tiruchi MGMGH. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 1,598.

Meanwhile, 50 patients were discharged from Tiruchi MGMGH after recovering from the viral infection. Another batch of 56 patients were discharged from the COVID Care Centre on Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University.

A total of 58 patients tested positive in Pudukottai. Among them were 22 men, 22 women, six boys and five girls. The patients were returnees from Chennai, Thiruvallur and other districts. They were admitted to Ranee’s Government Hospital.

A total of 59 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur, while 22 tested positive in Thanjavur on Monday.

Of the 27 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam, seven were local residents with no travel history, five were contacts of a single patient who tested positive. Others had travel history. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district so far stood at 374.

In Perambalur, two patients, including a 19-year-old youth, tested positive.

A 31-year-old man from Gandhigramam and a 23-year-old woman from Kulithalai tested positive in Karur and were admitted to Karur District Headquarters Hospital.