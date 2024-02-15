GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Serankulam Village Panchayat president appears before court in ₹20-crore land grabbing case

Supreme Court had asked her to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruvarur district; the accused has been remanded in judicial custody till Feb. 23

February 15, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Amudha, Serankulam Village Panchayat president, appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Balamurugan in Tiruvarur district as directed by the Supreme Court. She was remanded in judicial custody till February 23.

According to sources, the Serankulam Village Panchayat president approached the Apex Court seeking to squash a Madras High Court order directing the Tiruvarur District Collector to disqualify and remove her from the post of the village panchayat president after the CB-CID police investigating a ₹20-crore land grabbing charges levelled against her by Roslin of Karthanathapuram near Mannargudi in 2017 sought her disqualification as she went into hiding.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.