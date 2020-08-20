School HM directed to refund excess fee

Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi has instructed the Headmaster of Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Mannachanallur, to return the excess fee allegedly collected from students, after complaints were raised by the local public.
The complaint was that school headmaster Anbu Sekaran had collected fee in the range of few thousands of rupees from students belonging to economically backward families, without official sanction.
The school, official sources said, had taken the consent of the Parent-Teacher Association for collecting the excess fee.
“An enquiry is in progress and the excess fee will be returned to the students,” the CEO said.
Senior teachers, on condition of anonymity, also questioned why the department had not posted a woman head for the school when norms had been set that girls' higher secondary schools must be administered only by a headmistress.
According to official sources, the CEO had exercised the leverage bestowed by the department to post a candidate of his/her choice as headmaster as the institution has been designated by the government as a Model School.
