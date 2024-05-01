Sanitary workers stage protest in Pudukottai

May 01, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Sanitary workers employed on contract basis staged a protest in Ponnamaravathi town panchayat, over a higher official’s threat to reduce salary based on the quantum of waste collected by each worker.

A total of 36 sanitary workers staged the protest on Wednesday.

A sanitary worker who participated in the protest said, “We were asked to collect 100 kg of degradable waste from households per day. We could collect only 50-60 kg. The town panchayat officials said they would reduce our salary based on the amount of waste we collect. The officials’ expectations of collecting waste are unrealistic.”

A senior official in the town panchayat said the workers were collecting very less quantity of waste and threat of reduction in salary was not official.