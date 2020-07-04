Tiruchirapalli

‘Safety first’

Food Minister, R.Kamaraj on Saturday called upon the public to take adequate precautions against the pandemic to ensure the safety of health workers

He distributed face masks, gloves, sanitisers and other equipment to safeguard the health of the front line warriors comprising around 2,900 government employees attached to the health and police departments in Tiruvarur.

