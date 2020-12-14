Ryots’ protests against new farm laws continue in central region

Thet want repeal of new farm laws passed by the Centre

The Akhila Indhiya Vivasayigal Poratta Orunginaippu Kuzhu on Monday resorted to waiting agitations in the central region demanding repeal of the new farm laws and to express their solidarity with farmers staging a protest for the cause in New Delhi.

The day was also marked by road rokos and demonstrations by farmers. The agitations had the support of the Left parties, DMK, Congress, Makkal Adhikaram and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The agitation in Thanjavur Town, led by the Kuzhu district coordinator N.V. Kannan, was organised near Panagal building in which around 300 persons participated.

Police sources said faremrs resorted to road rokos at three places in Ammapettai and Papanasam, leading to the arrest of 105 protesters.

In Tiruchi city, around 150 people were arrested after they staged a road roko near the Collectorate. The agitators wanted to hold the waiting agitation in front of the District Collectorate but were denied permission. They were, instead, given a spot near the old collectorate.

The stir was led by Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district coordinator of Akhila Indhiya Vivasayigal Poratta Orunginaippu Kuzhu.

A section of farmers of Tamizhaga Eri Matrum Aatru Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its State president P. Viswanathan, staged a novel demonstration by kneeling down with begging bowls in their hands near Chathram bus stand.

In Pudukottai Town, the agitation was held a little distance away from the Collectorate. Led by district coordinator Somaiya, the day-long protest went on till about 5 p.m. after which the participants dispersed.

In Perambalur Town, the agitation was held at Palakkarai and led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president Selladurai.

In Ariyalur Town, it was held for a little over two hours near Anna statue. The stir had the support of DMK, Congress and otherOopposition parties. Police personnel were deployed at all places where the waiting agitations were held.