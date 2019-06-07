Russian Education Fair in Tiruchi on June 10

The Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Chennai, will conduct the 20th edition of the Russian Education Fair here on June 10 when about 10 Russian government institutions will participate and make spot admissions.

The education fair seeks to identify potential candidates for engineering and medicine among other programmes. “The cost of studying medicine in Russia is just one-fourth that of the cost in India. The total cost per year, including hostel facilities, will be around ₹1.5 lakh,” said C. Suresh, Director, Study Abroad Educational Consultants. The Russian government would also offer full fee waiver to deserving students, he said.

Students seeking to study medicine in Russia must have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is a norm laid down by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Addressing mediapersons, Kovrizhnykh Denis, Deputy Dean for International Students, Volgograd State Medical University, said that medical seats had been increased to 5,000 for Indian students this year. The MCI recognises about 100 Russian government medical colleges providing a six-year M.D. course which is equivalent to an M.B.B.S in India.