RPF instructor tests positive

An assistant sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Zonal Training Centre in Tiruchi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman officer is an outdoor training instructor at the centre.

According to railway sources, the officer gave samples for COVID-19 test at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on July 11 and was confirmed positive on Sunday. She was staying outside the centre.

Meanwhile, a senior technician of Golden Rock Railway Workshop, who was awaiting the result of his COVID-19 test, died on Friday night. The result showing him as positive came only on Saturday. He was taking treatment for typhoid and was on leave since July 3, railway sources said.

The senior technician was working at the carriage repair shop and some of the staff and supervisor there were sent for quarantine as a precautionary measure. The areas were disinfected, said workshop authorities.