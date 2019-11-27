Round-the-clock monitoring has brought down crime rate in Rockfort City: police

Several areas are now under round-the-clock surveillance in Tiruchi city.

A CCTV network comprising 1,268 surveillance cameras covers all important traffic junctions, Central and Chathram Bus Stands, business hot spots and residential localities.

The city police have installed 1,178 cameras, which are connected to the Modern Police Control Room for monitoring through mega LED screens installed inside.

Add to them 90 cameras installed by a private agency in Srirangam covering stretches from Mambazha Salai to Amma Mandapam, Amma Mandapam to Rajagopuram, Rajagopuram to Renga Renga Gopuram and Rajagopuram to Devi theatre junction. Also under their scanner are four Uthira Veedhis in the temple town.

The cameras are connected to a monitoring room set up at the entrance of Srirangam police station. The monitoring room has LED screens for round-the-clock checks on public and vehicular movement in Srirangam area. The cameras would be connected to the modern police control room as well, a police press release said.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi on Wednesday inaugurated the monitoring room at Srirangam police station.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj and senior police and district administration officials participated in the event.

The objective of installing the cameras is to prevent crimes and establish the identity of criminals if offences are reported.

Till October this year, a total of 376 cases have been registered in Tiruchi City Police limits. Stolen property has been recovered in 86% of the cases.

Police claim that crimes have reduced to a great extent due to installation of the surveillance cameras.

The city police have appealed to residential and business establishments to install surveillance cameras to pave way for effective monitoring by law enforcement agencies.