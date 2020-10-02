Rockfort to be lit in pink

The city’s iconic landmark, the Rockfort, will be lit in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month by Harshamitra Superspeciality Cancer Centre and Research Institute and Rose Garden Charitable Trust.

The lights will be on throughout October to create awareness of breast cancer. “Lack of awareness due to breast cancer often leads to loss of lives. Early detection can reduce mortality and help patients survive,” said G. Govindaraj, Managing Director of the hospital. Nearly 90% of early-stage breast cancers were curable, often with treatments that conserve the breast, provided the patient was diagnosed on time.

The Rockfort, visible from around Tiruchi, will remind women and men all through October to get screened for breast cancer and stay one step ahead of the ailment, Dr. Govindaraj said.