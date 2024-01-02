Roads leading to central bus stand in Tiruchi remain neglected and full of potholes

January 02, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite repeated concerns raised by commuters and residents of Tiruchi city, the condition of several roads, including the ones leading to Tiruchi Central Bus Stand, has remained poor and the roads have remained pothole-ridden for months together, causing hardship to road users.

Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have been putting up with back-breaking rides due to the poor condition of the roads. The arterial Collector’s Office Road has potholes at many places, residents of Periyamilaguparai complain.

According to B. Shanthi, a commuter, the condition of the road near K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College has been poor. A portion of the road at the entrance of the medical college was uneven and has not been repaired. As a result, it is a bumpy ride for light motor vehicles and ambulances. “Many riders have fallen from their two-wheelers, particularly at night when they failed to spot the potholes,” she said.

Despite several representations, a huge crater at the junction of T.B. Hospital Road and Collector’s Office Road near the Urban Primary Health Centre, which is taken by buses plying from southern districts to reach the Central bus stand, remains a nightmare for motorists, points out R. Sivaram, a resident of Periyamilaguparai.

The service road below the Tiruchi Junction overbridge near the Aristo roundabout remained neglected for many months. N. Murugan, a shop owner near Central bus stand, says the road should be re-laid and blacktopped on priority to prevent accidents instead of just filling and packing as a temporary measure.

Since the rains have stopped, the Tiruchi City Corporation and the State Highways Department should relay the roads in the city at the earliest, says Mr. Murugan. He wants all stakeholders, including the civic body, transport, and traffic police departments, to come together and periodically monitor the condition of city roads.

A senior official from the Corporation said tenders had been floated to repair the roads around the Central bus stand. The potholes in the Collector’s Office Road and several other thorough fares leading to the Central bus stand will be repaired soon.