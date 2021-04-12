Road roko hits traffic on highway

Commuters and residents of Krishnarayapuram on Monday resorted to a road roko on Karur-Tiruchi Highway, protesting against the failure of Karur-bound buses to halt at Krishnarayapuram.

Complaining that buses, including private ones, skipped Krishnarayapuram, they blocked the traffic by sitting on the highway, leading to a pile up of a large number of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

They said that since the bus crews have been asked not to load passengers beyond the seating capacity as per the restrictions enforced to check the spread of COVID-19, not a single bus had halted at the bus stop since morning to pick up the waiting passengers. A large number of workers belonging to Krishnarayapuram were employed in various textile and body building units in Karur. They were unable to go for work.

The passengers demanded that all buses should stop at Krishnarayapuram or special buses should be operated.

On information, police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held negotiation with the protesters. They gave up the protest with the operation of additional buses from Karur. The protest disrupted the traffic on Tiruchi-Karur highway for more than an hour.