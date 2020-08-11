Webinar on advances in rice research

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI), Aduthurai will organise a webinar on “Advances in rice researches for food security and environmental sustainability” on August 13.

A wide range of topics such as advances in rice research under changing climate-quantification of microbial biomass in relation to nutrients supply to rice, use of 15N tracer techniques to characterise N cycling in submerged rice soils, dynamics of methane emission in anaerobic rice soils, the environmental impact of elevated CO2 on methane flux and microbionts in paddy soil, rice culture techniques to mitigate methane emission, site-specific balanced nutrition in rice ecosystem, water sharing techniques and others would be covered in the two-hour long webinar to be inaugurated by the TNAU vice-chancellor, N.Kumar at 10 a.m. on August 13.

Kazuyuki Inubushi, Professor in Soil Science, Graduate School of Horticulture, Chiba University, Matsudo, Japan, and Sheetal Sharma, Scientist- II in Soil Science, Nutrient Management Specialist (South Asia), Sustainable Impact Platform, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, New Delhi Center, will be delivering the guest lectures at the webinar, said the TRRI director, V.Ambethgar, in a release.

Interested persons can register their names free by logging on to https://forms.gle/GdFjF6YqcqrnsHVf7