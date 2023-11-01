Residents seek widening of Wireless Road in Tiruchi

November 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of K. K. Nagar have urged the Tiruchi Corporation to initiate steps to widen and relay the Wireless Road in the city.

The 1.8 km-long road interlinks the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway (NH) and Khajamalai Main Road near the K. K. Nagar bus stand and further connects Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway via Sathanur Main Road. In recent years, several residential colonies have emerged along the road, making it essential to widen the road.

According to the residents, road users will be put to hardship if the redevelopment plan is delayed. “Since the road allows two-way traffic, navigating the road becomes a nightmare. Encroachments by street vendors, especially during evening hours, also add to the woes,” said S. Rangarajan, a resident of KK Nagar.

The entire stretch is lying battered due to the delay in road relaying works. “Even if widening of the road project is delayed, authorities should at least relay the stretch as it has become unmotorable, especially during the monsoon,” said L. Shankaran, a motorist.

In 2022, the Corporation planned to convert the 65-foot-wide Wireless Road into a 100-foot road at an estimated ₹4.8 crore. However, the estimate was recently revised to ₹11 crore to widen the road with a median and storm water drains with pedestrian platforms on the entire stretch.

The proposal was earlier planned to be executed under the Namakku Naame scheme through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and support from the Airports Authority of India. Since there was a delay in securing the CSR fund, the project was shelved.

According to the officials, the civic body is considering a plan to widen the stretch by ensuring an end-to-end road relaying process. “The proposal was sent to the municipal administration department to get special funds considering the importance of the project. Once the ongoing underground drainage work is completed, funds will be sought to develop the road,” said a senior Corporation official.