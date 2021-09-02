Renovated Chathiram Bus Stand may reopen this month

Fine tuning works were on and they will be completed within two weeks: Corporation Commissioner

As delay in reopening the refurbished Chathiram Bus Stand continues to pose hardship to passengers and bus crews, the Tiruchi Corporation says it will open it for public use within this month.

According to sources, construction of two terminus at the Chathiram Bus Stand has almost been constructed. Except for the finishing touches, all major works have been completed.

They have been constructed with the facilities to operate 32 buses at any time. Each terminus has 16 bays along with passenger amenities. Each terminus has a toilet complex and provision has been given for passengers to keep their luggage in the cloakroom. There is a facility for the bus crew to take rest in the groundfloor terminus. In addition to them, a parking lot has also been constructed to accommodate over 300 two-wheelers.

The entire ground of the Chathiram Bus Stand is provided with concrete top so as to ensure smooth operation of buses.

Though it was scheduled to be completed in March, the officials had expressed optimism on opening the terminus before the announcement of the dates for the State elections. But, the work dragged on even after completion of the elections. It was expected that it would be thrown open for public use on or before Independence Day but that did not happen.

Though the operation of buses was managed with the temporary bus bays established along the road sides for more than two years, it is becoming increasing difficult for the bus crews to operate the buses in the temporary as near normal situation returns with the State government lifting several restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The festival season is set to begin shortly. Considering the frequent traffic chaos and handling of festive crowds, the bus stand should be opened as early as possible,” says H. Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist.

When contacted P. M. N. Mujubur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that most of the works had been completed. Fine tuning works were on and they would be completed within one or two weeks. The bus stand would be opened for the public use within September, he said.