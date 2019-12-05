Relaying of Sub-Jail Road nearing completion

Work on relaying the Sub-Jail Road near Gandhi Market is nearing completion. The work, which was taken up by the Tiruchi Corporation is funded under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF).

The Sub-Jail Road is being relaid as a concrete road with an allocation of ₹45 lakh as it is frequented by trucks. “TURIF finances improvement, renovation and relaying of roads in Urban Local Bodies, including related infrastructures such as pedestrian footpaths, storm water drains, signages, provision for ducting,” said senior official of the Corporation. Vendors and residents in the area have requested the civic body to extend the laying of concrete roads across Gandhi Market area and also East Boulevard Road.

Along with relaying of the road, the stormwater drains on the road were also being strengthened, officials said.

The initiative to lay smart roads is also being undertaken under the Smart City Mission in residential areas, the official said. Work on the smart roads began in Srirangam zone a few months ago and will cover important parts of the city in a phased manner, the official said.