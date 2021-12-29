Tiruchirapalli

Regulations for jallikattu resented

THANJAVUR

The Tamizh Desiya Peravai has opposed the regulations imposed by the Thanjavur district administration for organising jallikattu in the district.

TDP president, P.Maniarasan called upon the State government to ensure that the traditional event was held as usual. He had also regretted that imposing stringent conditions for the conduct of jallikattu was unfair while such conditions were not laid down for the conduct of events organised by political parties or programmes attended by elected representatives, including Chief Minister.


