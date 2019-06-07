Redevelopment of Chathram Bus Stand begins, at last

Days after residents raised concern over delay over the commencement of work of redevelopment of the Chathram Bus Stand under the Smart City initiative, the Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday began construction work.

Senior officials of the Corporation participated in the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ held at the Chathram Bus Stand, which is to be redeveloped at an estimate of ₹17.34 crore. But, the Corporation chose to conduct the programme as a low key affair.

To facilitate the construction work, the Corporation has made several changes over the operation of buses from the bus stand.

Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that the construction work would gain momentum in a few days. No buses will be allowed to enter the existing bay areas. Instead, they should stop buses at the designated bus shelters, which were to be set up in a few days, from St. Joseph's College entrance to V. N. Nagar entrance. The bus shelters would be built for 600 meters.

While first 200 meters of the bus shelters was earmarked for Srirangam bound buses, the town buses bound for Pettavaithalai, Kulumani and Somarasampettai could use the next 200 meters. Buses bound for villages situated along the Tiruchi-Karur road would have to use the next 200 meters. The buses bound for Central Bus Stand from Srirangam could use the space along Shrimathi Indira Gandhi College.

Mr. Ravichandran said that the new arrangements would come into effect in a few days. All stakeholders would be informed about this. It had been decided to construct two-floor for accommodating 30 buses. Each floor could accommodate 15 bus at a time.

In addition to them, the existing two-wheeler parking lot will be expanded to accommodate 350 vehicles. Construction of toilets for men and women, mother feeding room, luggage safety room, ticket counter, footpath and drinking water arrangements are part of the development plan. It has been planned to construct a waiting hall for the passengers.

He said that steps have been taken to vacate the stay granted by the High Court to remove the shops at the bus stand. There was no bar to start the redevelopment project.