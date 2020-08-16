Readers Mail

Early detection must

Early recognition of symptoms and early intervention has to be accorded thrust at this juncture for preventing spread of COVID- 19 pandemic. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, cough, and shortness of breath. The flu has symptoms similar to novel coronavirus such as fever and body ache, but influenza usually does not cause shortness of breath and loss of smell and taste. Those with respiratory symptoms should therefore get themselves treated at the nearest government hospitals to rule out out COVID-19 infection.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Extend facilities

Spread of COVID-19 in villages is becoming noticeable. While there are facilities for treatment in towns, scarce availability of hospitals, doctors, ventilator kits and ambulance in rural parts has caused problems for people as they will have to come to the nearest town, risking considerable loss of time for treatment. It is, hence, imperative for the government to ensure availability of all materials with regard to Covid-19 in all government hospitals in taluk headquarters.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Neglected children

While the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic has led to emergence of online teaching-learning process in elite schools, the case of underprivileged children, who also have the potential to perform well in academics in a situation of equal opportunities, has not been given due attention. Despite the initiatives in place to bring education to the doorstep of the downtrodden, illiteracy among children of daily wagers remains a bane. Children of migrant labourers, in particular, will benefit if a uniform system of education is implemented across the country.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

More ATMs needed

Serving and retired employees in Budalur town suffer from incovenience of scarce ATMs. Though the town is also a taluk headquarters, it has become necessary for banks to install adequate number of ATMs. At present, only Indian Overseas Bank has a cash recycler. The crowding of customers brings social distancing to naught.

M. Sheik Abdullah

Budalur

Unsafe transformer

A transformer on the roadside of Thuraiyur-Tiruchi Highway appears to be vulnerable to theft of power. The reachability of transformer switch and dangling of alumnimum wires has caused unsafe conditions. The public have been asking TANGEDCO for long to raise the level of the transformer for prevention of any untoward occurrence.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Heaps of sludge

Dumping of plastic wastes by residents has negated the very purpose behind clearing the sludge in the drainage canal on the First Main Road of South Ramalinga Nagar by the Corporation. The plastic wastes are being littered on the sludge dumped on the sides of the canal, making the heaps breeding spots for mosquitoes. The civic authorities have to act decisively to maintain cleanliness.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Heavy congestion

Loading and unloading of goods during the course of the day by various showrooms along Salai Road on the MG Gate-Sastri Road stretch is adding to the traffic congestion. Such activities must be permitted only after 9 p.m. Making Tiruchi traffic smart will remain a pipe dream if the planners and district authorities budge under external pressures.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Finish project soon

The work on construction of underground drainage system in Kumbakonam town for the last one year has caused immense inconvenience to motorists. To add to the problem, barricades have been placed in areas of heavy traffic congestion. No doubt, the project is of much importance, but the people expect local authorities to complete the work as early as possible.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram