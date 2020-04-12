Readers Mail

Complete concrete lining work

Farmers have planted banana crop at Sirugambur near Kokakkarai Road, by sourcing water from the Vathalai Canal. But, the concrete lining of the canal has been completed only on one side. The other side breaches whenever there is a rainfall, and inundates the banana crop. Hence, farmers in the area eagerly expect the completion of the concrete lining on the side that has been left out.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

Enforce social distancing

Though the nationwide lockdown is in place till April 14 to contain spread of COVID 19 virus, the importance of social distancing has apparently not dawned as yet in rural parts of Tiruchi district.

Crowding could be noticed whenever vendors selling fruits or vegetables enter the villages. The painstaking efforts of the government to prevent the virus from spreading will go waste if the villagers fail to follow social distancing norms strictly.

The district administration could consider involving local body representatives and councillors to create awareness.

S. Johnsirani

Srinivasa Nagar

Avoid wasteful expenditure

The lockdown period has made people realise they can live without visiting temples every day. The people are also observing for themselves that visits to markets or malls without necessity or to cinema theatres just to while away time could be done away with.

Our lives will be better if we adopt the current pattern of simple living even after the isolation period is over. In fact, even in the western nations that are now plagued by Covid-19 virus, people do not splurge their money on too many clothes and luxuries.

If we switch to a better way of living we will have surplus cash in hand. Like in Scandinavian countries, the government should bring in a strict regimen for better sobriety among those addicted to alcohol.

T M Ranganathan

Srirangam

Bankers’ services go unnoticed

While there is ample recognition to the professionals in the medical field, law-enforcement personnel and sanitary workers for their roles to prevent the spread of novel corona virus, the services rendered by the banking professionals at the time of crisis has gone unnoticed.

It is time the government and media focussed its attention on the unsung heroes as well whose role is vital to safeguard people from economic hardships.

C.S. Ananthakrishnan

Srirangam

Make wearing of masks compulsory

The efforts for mitigating the impact of corona virus pandemic will bear fruits only if all the people wear masks to prevent infection. All residents including newspaper delivery boys, milkmen, vegetable vendors, workers in grocery outlets, workers delivering cylinders, food suppliers and street vendors ought to wear masks till the lockdown period ends. Grocery shop owners could even think of making wearing of masks by customers and maintaining social distancing as pre-requisites for making purchases.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Rope in Amma medical shops

Though there is a strong network of pharmacies, the under-staffed shops are unable to undertake door deliveries during the lockdown period for sick and bed-ridden people. Those in life-threatening conditions find themselves left in the lurch. The administration could think of involving Amma medical shops for undertaking door-delivery of medicines for those in dire need.

M. Sainithii

Cantonment

Patient handled well

The authorities in Tiruchi district deserve praise for the way in which they ensured cure for an Erode-based air traveller.

After determining infection on his arrival from Dubai, the 24-year-old traveller was immediately moved to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and kept under isolation.

It was heartening to watch the moment When the cured patient expressing his heartfelt thanks as he was being sent to his native district after 21 days of treatment.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Maintain sufficient stocks

Medical shops ought to make sure they maintain sufficient stock of essential drugs.

Physically challenged people and elders with life-threatening conditions must have access to essential medicines at nearby medical outlets.

Requests for door delivery of medicines should not be turned down.

M. Saikaruna

Karur