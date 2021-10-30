Rally taken out

TIRUCHI

Cadre of Communist Party of India and its affiliate organisations took out a bicycle rally in the city on Saturday condemning the unabated rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

The rally was organised in response to a Statewide protest called by the party. The bicycle rally was flagged off at Woraiyur by K.Suresh, district general secretary, AITUC. The rallyists raised slogans against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre. They urged the Centre to reduce the levy on petrol, diesel and LPG.